CM Suvendu Adhikari announced an investigation into senior police officers, including ex-Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal, for mishandling the RG Kar case. Adhikari stated Goyal and two others have been suspended to ensure a transparent probe.

Senior Police Officers Under Investigation

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that an investigation has been initiated against senior police officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident. Addressing the media in Howrah, Adhikari alleged that the case was mishandled and claimed that several top officials have been placed under suspension to ensure transparency. "In connection with the RG Kar incident, we have initiated an investigation specifically against senior police officers such as Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal and other officials. There are also allegations of mishandling the case; furthermore, it is alleged that two officials attempted to offer money to the Abhaya family. "

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CM Adhikari further informed that several high-ranking officials have been suspended to ensure a transparent probe. "Now, all officials associated with this case at the time have been placed under suspension, as transparency in this process is absolutely essential. Vineet Goyal, Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta have been suspended," CM Adhikari said.

CID to Take Over Probe

Adhikari also mentioned that the West Bengal Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would be taking over the case.

Background of the RG Kar Incident

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. (ANI)