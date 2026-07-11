A daughter's heartfelt social media tribute to her 56-year-old mother has gone viral. The post celebrates her mother's achievement of earning a Master's degree after decades of prioritizing her family as a single parent. This inspiring story highlights the mother's resilience and dedication to her long-awaited dream.

A daughter's poignant tribute to her 56-year-old mother has touched many people on social media. In an emotional post, Dubai-based content producer Numaya Karu celebrated her mother's Master's degree, describing it as a long-awaited ambition realised after decades of prioritising her family.

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The piece describes how a lady reconciled sorrow, parenting, and a hard job while raising her children alone after losing her husband. Her graduation was a wonderful occasion not just for her family, but also for thousands of individuals who saw the heartfelt video online.

The video was shared on Instagram. In the caption, Numaya wrote, "This woman spent most of her life putting everyone else first. After my dad passed away, she became both our mom and our dad for the next nine years. She carried her own grief while making sure we never had to carry it alone."

The writer's mother worked full-time, raised children, and became the first principal of a reopened rural school after years of closure by the government. She helped construct a school, a community, and chances for children while mourning the deaths of not just my father but also both of her parents within a year.

Karu described her mother as the most strong woman she knows, saying, "She has spent her entire life proving that women can do it all, not because it's easy, but because love often asks us to."

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The post received hundreds of warm wishes from viewers. "How beautiful. Congratulations to her," wrote one user. Another commented, "I wish I could do that for my mom." A third added, "It's never too late to pursue your dreams. More power to her, and to you for sharing this."