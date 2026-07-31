Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked industrialist Gautam Adani for donating Rs 11 crore to the CM's Relief Fund for flood relief. The CM also acknowledged a Rs 1 crore contribution from actor Kartik Aaryan and aid from the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed gratitude to industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods in the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said the contribution would strengthen the state government's efforts to assist flood-affected families. "I was heartened to learn that Shri Gautam Adani Ji has made an online contribution of Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to strengthen our efforts to assist those affected by the Assam floods," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said Adani had also been mobilising resources to support relief efforts for thousands of affected families on the ground. Praising the contribution, Sarma said, "His genuine affection for the people of Assam and his instinct to stand by them in their hour of need are truly commendable."

Sarma also assured that every rupee contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would be utilised with "utmost care, integrity and accountability" to help rebuild the lives of those affected by the floods. "My sincere appreciation to Adani for standing firmly with the people of Assam," he added.

Other Contributions for Flood Relief

Meanwhile, actor Kartik Aaryan has also contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood relief efforts in the state. Thanking the actor for his contribution, the Chief Minister described the gesture as "heartening" and said it would help people affected by the floods.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has also announced financial assistance for flood-affected people in Assam. National Convener of MRM Shahid Sayeed said that during an emergency meeting of the organisation's six-member Core Team held at Kalam Bhavan in New Delhi, it was unanimously decided that the MRM would contribute to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund and intensify its efforts to provide relief to flood-affected communities. (ANI)