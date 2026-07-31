AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss railway infrastructure projects for the Shri Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, urging the minister to expedite several key proposals.

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Friday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed several railway infrastructure projects and public issues concerning the Shri Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

MP Kang's Key Demands

Kang said he urged the Railway Minister to expedite key proposals, including providing rail connectivity to Shri Chamkaur Sahib and Balachaur, constructing an underpass at the Kariam village railway crossing and a Railway Under Bridge in SBS Nagar. He also sought the upgradation of the unmanned Level Crossing C-62 at Basiala in Garhshankar into a fully manned crossing with the deployment of dedicated railway staff.

In a post on X, Kang wrote, "Today, I had the privilege of meeting Hon'ble Union Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji and held a detailed discussion on several important railway infrastructure projects and public issues concerning the Shri Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. I urged the Hon'ble Minister to expedite key proposals, including providing rail connectivity to Shri Chamkaur Sahib and Balachaur, construction of an underpass at the Kariam village railway crossing, construction of a Railway Under Bridge in SBS Nagar, and the upgradation of the unmanned Level Crossing C-62 at Basiala (Garhshankar) into a fully manned crossing with the deployment of dedicated railway staff." Today, I had the privilege of meeting Hon'ble Union Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji and held a detailed discussion on several important railway infrastructure projects and public issues concerning the Shri Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. I urged the Hon'ble… pic.twitter.com/H1LskbPeG8 — Malvinder Singh Kang (@kang_malvinder) July 31, 2026

Positive Response and Gratitude

Kang said he was encouraged by the Railway Minister's positive response towards the early consideration and implementation of the long-pending public demands. He also expressed gratitude to Vaishnaw for approving a halt of the Vande Bharat Express at Nangal Railway Station and supporting the upgradation and modernisation of the Shri Anandpur Sahib and Mohali railway stations.

"I am encouraged by the Hon'ble Minister's positive and reassuring response towards the early consideration and implementation of these long-pending public demands. I also expressed my profound gratitude to the Hon'ble Minister for approving the halt of the Vande Bharat Express at Nangal Railway Station and for supporting the upgradation and modernisation of the Shri Anandpur Sahib and Mohali railway stations," the post read.

(ANI)