Viral video: Customer pulls bank manager's hair, beats him over tax deduction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad (WATCH)

A viral video shows a man assaulting a bank manager in Gujarat due to a TDS deduction on his fixed deposit. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, leading to the customer's arrest.

Viral video: Customer pulls bank manager's hair, beat him over tax deduction in Gujarat's Ahmedabad watch gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

A video of a man beating up a bank manager in Gujarat allegedly over a TDS deduction in his fixed deposit has gone viral on social media. The video is reportedly from a Union Bank branch in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Jaiman Rawal, the customer, was reportedly disappointed over the increased tax deduction on a fixed deposit. The argument between the customer and the bank manager broke into a nasty fight.

In a 43-second-long viral video, the two men are seen holding each other by the collar. The customer then slaps the bank employee on his head.  In his complaint, branch manager Saurabh Singh said that on December 5, Gujarat Samachar reported, the client came to the bank to ask about TDS deductions on the interest on his fixed deposit.

 

In the background an elderly woman, who appears to be the customer's mother is seen trying to resolve the dispute, holding the arm of either of the two, pulling them away. She even slaps the customer, presumably her son, asking him to stop it.

 Despite receiving a detailed explanation about the refund process, the man allegedly became angry and accused the bank of fraud. In the video, other bank employees were seen trying to get the angry customer away from the manager.

After that, he allegedly took Singh's ID card, snatched his shirt, and tore it. Raval assaulted Shubham Jain, another bank worker, and tore his shirt when he tried to diffuse the situation. When attempts to calm the client down failed, the bank manager summoned the police. A police officer reported that the man has been arrested and that an investigation is underway.

A similar incident was reported from the Canara Bank branch in the Gandhi Maidan Police Station area, Patna where a woman bank manager was harassed and threatened by a customer over the CIBIL score. 

