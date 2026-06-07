A policeman's unique method for dealing with traffic violators has gone viral. In the video, he is seen blocking a footpath with his bike to stop commuters who were using it to avoid traffic, forcing them to turn back. The officer's simple yet effective action has earned him widespread praise on the internet.

A policeman was quick to win most of the internet over by simply standing in the middle of a footpath! Confused? In a video that went viral, the police officer was seen driving on a busy route when he saw a number of commuters driving carelessly on the pavement to avoid the traffic bottleneck. With the attempt to teach the violator a lesson, the cop, after driving for a while, stopped his bike at the end of the footpath, leaving the commuters on the wrong path with no other option but to take a U-turn midway.

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The video quickly gained popularity and amused a lot of people. While some said that the populace only obeyed the law because a policeman was intervening, the majority praised the guy in uniform. In any case, the majority praised the officer for speaking up.

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The Instagram username "cop_naveensingh" posted the post.

Social Media Reacts

"What a brave policeman! Bravo," a user said. Another individual said, "Respect Button on for Naveen Sir." The next guy said, "People obeyed because he was a police officer; otherwise, they would start cursing and probably get into a fight as well." Another individual said, "India is such a goner country honestly."

"You need to have held these individuals responsible as well. This would not have worked if you hadn't been able to stop them. Additionally, don't cover up these people's faces; they need to be ashamed in public," another individual said.