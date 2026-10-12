A young boy's innocent request to Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to reopen school vada pav stalls has sparked a viral conversation about healthy eating. This follows the FDA's strict ban on selling junk food within 50 meters of school premises to promote better nutrition among children.

A boy’s request to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to reopen vada pav stalls in schools led to a conversation about healthy eating. The conversation happened after the Maharashtra FDA banned the sale, free sharing, and promotion of junk food on school grounds and within 50 meters of them in order to get kids to eat healthier.

Popular snacks like vada pav, samosas, deep-fried foods, chips, cold drinks, sugary drinks, chocolate, and ice cream are all restricted. More than two crore children are likely to be affected by the order, which applies to schools all over Maharashtra.

A video of the boy talking to Mundhe was posted on the Instagram account for "Indraneil Anaspure" at the same time. In the video, the boy told Mundhe that his friends had asked him to ask the school's vada pav stands to be opened again.

“What would you tell them if they asked you,” the boy asked.

Mundhe urged children to eat nutritious food. “Eat well, and you will have a good body and a healthy mind. Eat nutritious food,” he said, adding that oily and fatty foods may taste good but can affect their health.

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Mundhe announced the directive earlier this year, saying school administrators and management will be held accountable for its execution. He cautioned that schools that fail to comply would face consequences, and that FDA inspectors will visit each school at least twice a year to ensure compliance.

Tukaram Mundhe also declared that food safety licenses will be required for school canteens throughout the state.