A viral video captures the pure, unadulterated joy of a five-year-old boy, Vavachy, as he receives a simple birthday gift basket. His ecstatic reaction to items like crayons and chocolates has touched millions, sparking a wave of nostalgic comments about the happiness found in simple things.

After a cute video of a little child receiving a birthday gift basket went viral, the internet was reminded that sometimes the tiniest things can provide the most happiness. Reel maker Nehal posted the video along with the straightforward query, "Why did we stop living like this?" At the time of the recording, the kid, Vavachy, her cousin, had just turned five. He enthusiastically tore open the wrapping paper to find the hamper full of colourful treats, including a notepad, chocolates, a brand-new set of crayons, and brilliant sketch pens.

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What came next was pure, unadulterated joy. His enthusiasm grew as he dug through the hamper piece by piece, his eyes widening with each thing he took out. He was unable to control himself at one point and let out a loud cry of delight. He continued shouting "thank you, thank you" while clutching his gifts, and as he danced a bit, his face lighted up with a smile that told it all.

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Social Media Reactions

It’s the kind of video that’s hard to scroll past, and even harder not to replay.

The comments section is filled with nostalgic reactions. The video has garnered over 17 million views on Instagram.

A user wrote: "That’s the beauty of it"." Another wrote: "This reminded me of my childhood 🥹 i was just like him. Happiest kid on the block with colouring books and crayons 🖍️ 😍 simple times."

A third user said, "Genuinely makes me happy, just look at that smileeeee gosh"."

“my inner child is happy,” added another user.