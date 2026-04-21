A woman named Leesha shared a viral video of her walking 4km alone at 11 p.m. in Hyderabad, highlighting how safe she felt. She praised the city's infrastructure and polite people, contrasting her positive experience with her initial perceptions. The video sparked a wide range of reactions on social media about the city's safety.

A woman from Hyderabad has started a conversation on social media after sharing her experience of walking alone at night in the city. Her video highlights how safe and welcoming she found Hyderabad, especially when compared to what she had expected earlier. Leesha shared a video of her late-night stroll home by herself on Instagram. She advised people to travel to Hyderabad and clarified that, before to moving to the city, Mumbai had always been her ideal place to call home.

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She claimed that after moving to Hyderabad for work, she discovered the city to be really lovely and secure for women. She clarified that she was walking home at 11 p.m. by herself and that there were no safety concerns. She said that she didn't encounter any instances of catcalling or taunting while out on a stroll.

Leesha went on to say that although the afternoons might be scorching, the city is lovely to look at and has great, chilly overnight weather. She said that the people of Hyderabad are courteous and the city's infrastructure is well-developed.

She said that she previously considered Hyderabad an old city and wanted to visit other places, but after visiting here, her perspective changed. Ultimately, she advised people to visit Hyderabad.

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The clip was shared with the caption, "4km walk at night never felt so safe!", and quickly drew attention from social media users.

How Did Social Media React?

The theme of the video was that it had never felt safer to travel four km at night. On social media, the video soon gained popularity. Reactions to the video were diverse. While some people shared her views on the safety of the city and their own experiences, others disagreed.

"I just moved to Hyderabad and I can relate this so much," a person said.

A other user said, "Hyderabad is a lovely city."

A third person said, "Once you arrive in Hyderabad, you cannot leave our city." Another said, "Night walks without fear are still a luxury in most cities." Another added, "Hyderabad has improved a lot in recent years, especially infrastructure and safety."

One more user wrote, "I wish more cities in India felt this safe for women at night." Another said, “Good to see a positive story, but we should not ignore isolated incidents either.”