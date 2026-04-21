A viral video captures a tense face-off between a Thar from Uttar Pradesh and another from Uttarakhand on a one-way road, leading to a significant traffic jam. The clip, which has garnered over 9 lakh views, shows the UP-registered vehicle eventually reversing after a prolonged standoff.

Over 9 lakh people have viewed a face-off between a Thar registered in the UK and one registered in the Uttar Pradesh on social media. Some people have found amusement in the situation, despite the fact that the video has caused great wrath among internet users. Neelam Rautela, an Instagram user, posted the video. Two Thar owners are shown in the video standing face-to-face on a one-way road, obstructing other people's passage. One of them has a UP number plate, while the other has a UK number plate. But it also seems like the UK car is travelling in the incorrect way while the UP car is on the right side.

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In the video, the woman narrates the situation, saying, “Yahan par dono Thar ka mukabla chal raha hai, aur dono Thar kaali Thar hai aur ek UP waali hai aur ek hai UK waali aur kabse mukabla chal raha tha, kaun aage jayega aur kaun peeche, toh finally UP waali ko peeche jaana pada, aur yeh mukabla kabse chal raha tha, jiski wajah se kaafi lamba jaam lag gaya tha, dekhiye iski wajah se mall road mein kaafi jaam lag gaya hai.”

"Dono THARO ka mukabla" was the caption for the video. Since then, the video has gained over 12,000 likes, over 300 comments, and about 9 lakh views. While some people found amusement in the video, others were outraged.

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How Did Social Media React?

"These non-pahadi drivers don't even know the basics of driving and come here and cause such nuisance," a user commented. "UK ka pura fame paane ki ninja technique," said a different user.

"Dono hee bewakoof" was another user's great joke. A user wrote: "Baap ko isiliye nahi mana paa rha hoon thar lene ke liye"."

Online responses to the video are still conflicting.