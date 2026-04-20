Lakshmi Co-Living PG in Bengaluru has gained online attention for its unique referral program. The PG offers tenants a rent discount of up to ₹1000 for the following month if they successfully refer a friend. This offer, along with amenities like good food service, has made the paying guest facility popular among the city's workforce.

Lakshmi Co-Living PG, a paying guest in Bengaluru, is providing its residents with a fun referral program that has also attracted attention online.

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The viral tweet claims that Lakshmi PG is giving their renters a ₹1000 rent reduction for the following month if they recommend a friend to dwell in the 1-2 sharing rooms. Tenants will receive a ₹500 discount for each recommendation to the 3–4 sharing rooms.

There are several PG service locations around Bengaluru, particularly in places like Ramamurthy Nagar, Brookefield, and Mahadevapura. According to their internet listing, the facility provides facilities including dinner services and no lock-in times.

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“Referral game is real,” the caption of the viral Reddit post read.

This offer, however, will be strictly applicable only once the referral moves in. “Refer a friend to stay with us and receive ₹1000 off your next month rent for 1,2 sharing and ₹500 for 3,4 sharing, once they move in,” the notice read. “Easy savings, just for sharing the good vibes!”

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The food's availability and quality are among the Lakshmi PG brand's most often mentioned advantages. Breakfast, lunch, and supper are provided by the Brookefield facility, which is an essential service for a workforce that is typified by lengthy commutes and demanding work situations.

The "tasty food exceeded expectations" is particularly highlighted in social media and digital review attitudes, such as the testimony from a local named Chinmay. Social media and digital directories portray the business as a reliable, clean, and hospitable option for the migrant workforce.