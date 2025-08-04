A woman's post about marrying her childhood 'enemy' has gone viral. From breaking his Pokemon lunchbox in school to finding him on a matrimonial site 15 years later, their journey resonated with netizens.

Unusual weddings, whether for their location or quirky rituals, often end up taking social media by storm. A woman's post about getting married to a former classmate has recently gone viral on the internet. On X (previously Twitter), a woman shared a heartwarming tale about how the kid who used to be her school "enemy" ended up being her life partner on Friendship Day. She remembered how their relationship started off as a mutual hatred at school; she wouldn't even have lunch with him. However, fifteen years later, fate brought them together on a marriage-matching website.

Take A Look At Post

The woman shared an old class picture marking each other and a snap from their wedding day with the caption, “I MARRIED THE GUY WHO HATED ME IN SCHOOL."

Scroll to load tweet…

In the note, she wrote, “I was the kind of girl who didn’t want to be friends with boys. A nerdy, shy guy tried to share his lunch with me, and I accidentally broke his Pokémon tiffin box lol.. I think I almost made him cry that day, and he never spoke to me again.. Cut to 15 Years later, I stumbled upon the same nerdy guy on Jeevansathi. His first text was literally ‘Will you ever buy me a new tiffin box?’ Hamari school time mei dosti toh nahi hui par han hamari shaadi zarur hogi. Happy Friendship Day, Pati Dev."

Netizens React To The Post

The post's full-circle love tale captivated people and rapidly went viral. As fans raved over the couple's unique path from classmates to soulmates, the comments were filled with humorous responses and kind wishes.

A user wrote, “That is commitment. Broke lunch box, don’t break heart. All the best." While another person mentioned, “That’s such a sweet and filmy love story. God bless you both."

A user wrote, “He remembered! Hope you never break another tiffin again. Wishing you both all the meals and memories ahead."

A person joked, “Now you’ll pack his lunch box every day…Cute story," while another person commented, “Buy him a Pokémon tiffin box asap. God bless you, too."