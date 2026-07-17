An interviewer on Reddit revealed six hidden reasons why candidates are rejected even after a successful interview. These reasons include not addressing core requirements, panel dynamics, being the wrong fit for the specific role's needs, and the presence of unstated criteria.

An interviewer outlined six reasons why candidates may not be recruited even after an interview seems to have gone well, stating that the ultimate choice frequently depends on elements that candidates are never able to see. In a Reddit post titled "Why you didn't get the job, even though the interview went well (interviewer perspective)," the hiring expert offered the guidance. According to the interviewer in the post, many applicants believe they did poorly if they were rejected, however this is frequently not the case. Based on their own experience serving on many recruiting panels, they listed a number of reasons why qualified applicants can nevertheless be passed over for a position.

One of the most common reasons, they explained, was failing to give a convincing answer about a core job requirement. The interviewer claims that candidates occasionally wowed the panel with comments pertaining to "nice-to-have" or secondary capabilities while giving worse answers on the qualities that were most important for the position. In order to prevent this, they advised applicants to ask interviewers early on which job criteria they thought were most important so they could adjust their responses.

Additionally, the interviewer noted that recruiting choices are rarely determined by a single individual. They had frequently strongly advised employing an applicant, only to have another interviewer with more clout support a different choice. In several instances, the individual in question was an internal staff member; in other instances, it was someone the panellist had previously collaborated with and trusted.

They said that even if a candidate was very competent, they weren't the best fit for that specific role. When the organization truly required someone to undertake hands-on work, they remembered hiring seasoned individuals whose talents leaned more toward leadership or strategy.

The existence of "hidden" work criteria that are never included in the official description was also noted in the piece. These could include character attributes, long-term professional goals, or the capacity to handle exceptionally difficult stakeholders.

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Even when candidates performed well, the decision could come down to someone else being a slightly better fit, particularly for competitive positions with several qualified applicants. The interviewer said those final choices were often influenced by small differences rather than major shortcomings.

Lastly, they observed that applicants occasionally overestimated the outcome of an interview. Even if they had previously determined that the candidate was unfit, interviewers may nevertheless be kind, ask follow-up questions, or promote discussion only to keep the exchange agreeable.

The post sparked a discussion among job seekers and professionals, many of whom agreed that hiring decisions often involved far more subjectivity than candidates realised.