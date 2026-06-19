The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two suspects, Mohammad Umar and Faizan, in Bulandshahr. They are allegedly linked to an ISI-backed network operated by Pakistan-based gangsters and were tasked with creating sleeper cells.

In a major counter-terrorism operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two suspects allegedly involved in links to Pakistan-based handlers, officials said on Friday.

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UP Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that the arrests were made in Bulandshahr district and that the accused have been identified as Mohammad Umar and Faizan.

ISI-Linked Network Busted

Addressing the press conference, ADG (Law and Order) Yash said the accused were acting under instructions from an ISI-linked network operated through Pakistan-based gangsters. "On the instructions of the ISI, the terrorist network of Pakistani gangsters Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jat is working to create sleeper cells and incite terrorist activities through various social media platforms. On June 17, 2026, two accused, Mohammad Umar and Faizan, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)," the ADG said.

He further added that digital evidence, including videos of posters, was recovered from the possession of the accused. "Following the instructions of these Pakistani gangsters, they intended to create an atmosphere of fear and terror by pasting Abid Jat's photographs at various locations. They were also tasked with conducting a recce of the Army Cantonment. Videos of Abid Jat's posters and other digital evidence were recovered from them. Legal proceedings are underway, with charges registered against the arrested accused under relevant sections," the ADG added.

Legal proceedings in the case are currently underway, officials added.

Families Deny Wrongdoing

Reacting to the arrest, the father of one of the suspects, Salimuddin, claimed his son had been on a short trip and denied knowledge of any wrongdoing. "He was arrested from Mussoorie. He went there for 3 days, just for a trip. Some posters were put up. That's all we know. We only found out yesterday about it. If my son has done something wrong, the government should punish him. If not, then he should be released," he told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, accused Mohammad Umar's father also said he was unaware of any alleged involvement and stated that his son was taken for questioning. He added, "On Tuesday morning, they took him away, saying they wanted to check him. They said he was in contact with people in Pakistan. I did not know about this. I don't know if he has put up any posters."

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)