An ex-Oracle software engineer, laid off amidst a massive global cut, has gone viral on Reddit after sharing their successful job search strategy. By learning AI skills and applying diligently, the techie secured multiple job offers within 45 days, offering hope and practical advice to others in a tough job market.

An ex-Oracle software engineer, impacted by the company's recent wave of layoffs, affecting 30,000 globally, has gone viral after sharing how they had bounced back. The techie said that after honing their craft and working hard, they received several job offers within 45 days of being let go. The techie offered some advice and interview techniques before taking on a new position as an AI developer to assist others deal with the difficult employment market of today.

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"I got laid off by Oracle on Mar 31, as with 30k others. To be honest, I didn't think much about it. I was like, cool, I have to lock in now. Here's what I did, and this might help y'all to get out of this "between jobs" phase," the user detailed in a Reddit post.

The techie said they used Claude to learn the basics of AI engineering from scratch, along with an understanding of transformers and attention.

"1-2 hours every day for around a month, and I had two projects to showcase after this. Learned using Claude. Asked to make a 30-day plan and completed the plan accordingly," they said. They began applying for ten to fifteen jobs every day on various job-hiring sites, including Indeed, Naukri, Wellfound, and LinkedIn, after revising their web profile.

"Got reached out to by around 20 recruiters only through LinkedIn. LinkedIn Premium will help here. Some called and scheduled interviews as well. Most of all, I was curious to learn every day. I was soaking in knowledge like a sponge. I get distracted every often by reading some system design articles too deeply when not actually needed again, I'm no Saint."

Viral Reddit Post

Between early and mid-May, the techie said they interviewed with seven companies and received three job offers.

Social Media Reacts

Social media users commended the technician for their perseverance as the post gained popularity, while others asked for further guidance on how to get and ace the interviews.

One person said, "You got the job so easily because of 30% of your recent hard work and 70% of your Oracle background."

Another added: "Congratulations. Happy to see an engineer locking in and not dropping his shoulders. Kudos to your temperament."

A third commented: "Anything you read, watch with curiosity adds up, in an interview, sometimes you yourself get shocked about how and from where the brain is bringing such information and showcasing it."