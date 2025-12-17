BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari refuted Rahul Gandhi's 'declining manufacturing' remark, calling it 'fake news'. Bhandari provided data showing massive growth in electronics and automobile manufacturing to counter the Congress leader's claim.

BJP Cites Data to Refute 'Fake News'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Wednesday refuted Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's "manufacturing is declining" remark, calling it "fake news" against India's growth story.

The BJP Spokesperson, in an X post, claimed 495 per cent growth in total electronics manufacturing in the last 10 years, with exports growing by 760 per cent, and a 14 times increase in the automobile manufacturing since 1991. Bhandari said, "Rahul Gandhi has once again lied about India's growth story. Rahul loves to hate India's growth story through his FAKE NEWS! Number speaks for themselves. Electronics Manufacturing (2014-15 vs 2024-25) Total electronics production 2014-15: Rs 1.9 lakh crore 2024-25: Rs 11.3 lakh crore +495per cent increase ([?]6x growth), Electronics exports 2014-15: Rs 38,000 crore 2024-25: Rs 3.27 lakh crore, +760 per cent increase ([?]8.6x growth). Mobile manufacturing units 2014-15: 2 units 2024-25: ~300 units +14,900 per cent increase. Mobile phone production value 2014-15: Rs 18,000 crore 2024-25: Rs 5.45 lakh crore +2,928 per cent increase ([?]30x growth). Mobile phone exports 2014-15: Rs 1,500 crore 2024-25: Rs 2 lakh crore +13,233 per cent increase ([?]133x growth)." "Automobile Manufacturing (1991 vs 2024): Vehicle production 1991: 2 million units 2024: 28 million units +1,300 per cent increase (14x growth)," the X post added.

India's Future Manufacturing Goals

Further, he added that India aims to produce 50 million vehicles by 2030 and to be among the top 2 auto manufacturers globally by 2047. "What India is targeting next? 50 million vehicles by 2030, 200 million vehicles by 2047, and the Top-2 auto manufacturers globally. From import dependence to export dominance --this is manufacturing-led growth backed by data, not slogans. Rahul Gandhi may deny reality, but factories, exports, and numbers don't lie. Under PM Modi, India's growth story is real -- and accelerating," the BJP leader wrote.

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks in Germany

This comes after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during a visit to Germany on Wednesday, discussed India's "declining" manufacturing sector and pointed out that India needs to increase production in order to grow its economy.

In a video shared by Congress leader Alok Sharma, Gandhi, speaking about his visit to the BMW factory, said, "We went to the BMW factory -- fantastic experience --, and I was particularly excited to see that they have a 450 CC bike, the TVS, and I think that's going to do well. Good to see that the Indian flag is flying here."

"India needs to start producing. Production is key to a country's success. Our manufacturing is declining; it should actually be growing," Gandhi further said in the video. (ANI)