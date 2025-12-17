Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited Bodhgaya's Mahabodhi temple for the first time since forming the new government, praying for peace and development. He also announced the 7 Nischay-3 program to elevate Bihar among the most developed states.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday offered prayers at Bodhgaya's Mahabodhi temple.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prayers for Peace and Development

Arvind Kumar Singh, a member of the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee, said, "Today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, popularly known as Vikas Purush, arrived at the Mahabodhi temple. This is his first visit after forming the new government in Bihar. He prayed for peace and development in Bihar."

"He also took part in the prayers at the Bodhi tree. He said that Lord Buddha's message cannot be forgotten as there is a need for peace and Lord Buddha's message across the world," the Temple Management Committee member said.

Bihar CM Announces 7 Nischay-3 Program

Earlier on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar announced the 7 Nischay-3 program, set to be implemented in Bihar. This is the third instalment in the program. The first instalment of 7 Nischay was completed between 2015 and 2020, and 7 Nischay-2 was completed between 2020 and 2025.

Taking it to X, the Bihar CM wrote, "Since our government was formed on November 24, 2005, the state has been governed by the rule of law, and for 20 consecutive years, work has been done for the development of all sectors and all sections. I am happy to inform that after achieving the goals related to development with justice in the 7 Nischay (2015-2020) and 7 Nischay-2 (2020-2025) programs under the good governance in the state, it has now been decided to implement the 7 Nischay-3 program to include Bihar in the category of the most developed states."

Resolution 1: 'Double Employment'

He highlighted the seven key resolutions of the scheme. The first resolution, 'Double Employment,' aims to double the state's average per capita income. "To achieve this, several programs and schemes have been implemented. Under the Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme, we are providing 10,000 rupees to women in the state for self-employment. Beneficiaries of this scheme will receive assistance of up to 2 lakh rupees to expand their employment," CM Nitish Kumar wrote.

He mentioned a caste-based and a socio-economic survey conducted in 2023, which identified 9.4 million families that will be prioritised for the employment schemes and provided additional financial assistance as required. (ANI)