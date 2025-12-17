Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi. They held talks on infrastructure, urban planning, and welfare initiatives for Punjab and Chandigarh.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday met Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the national capital.

Discussions on Regional Development

During the meetings, wide-ranging discussions were held on key issues concerning Punjab and Chandigarh, including infrastructure development, urban planning, road connectivity, public welfare initiatives and coordinated efforts between the Centre, the state and the Chandigarh administration. Governor Kataria emphasised the need for sustainable development, improved civic amenities, and faster implementation of ongoing and proposed projects to benefit the region's people.

Welcome at Parliament

The Punjab Governor was warmly welcomed at Parliament by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu.