Indian Railways has rolled out a passenger-friendly change that will ease last-minute travel stress for millions. Travellers can now check the status of their waiting list (WL) and RAC tickets up to 10 hours before departure, instead of waiting until the final few hours.

What Exactly Has Changed?

For the first time, the Railway Board has revised the timing for preparing the first reservation chart. The updated schedule is designed to give passengers clarity well in advance.

Trains leaving between 5:00 am and 2:00 pm:

The first chart will be prepared by 8:00 pm on the previous day.

Trains departing between 2:01 pm and 11:59 pm, and from 12:00 am to 5:00 am:

The chart will now be prepared 10 hours before departure.

Earlier, travellers had to wait until roughly four hours before departure to know if their ticket was confirmed.

Why This Is Good News for Travellers

The change means passengers no longer have to make rushed decisions at the last minute. Whether it's booking a cab, arranging accommodation, or deciding on an alternative mode of travel, having confirmation 10 hours in advance allows for better planning and peace of mind.

This is especially helpful for families, senior citizens and those travelling from far-off places to board their trains.

Railways Respond to Passenger Feedback

Railway officials said the decision was taken after receiving repeated complaints from passengers about the late preparation of charts.

"For the convenience of passengers, reservation charts will now be prepared in advance so that they can plan their journey easily," a Railway Ministry official said, adding that instructions have been issued to all zonal railway divisions.

How the Old System Added to Travel Anxiety

Under the earlier system, many passengers would reach stations without knowing whether their WL or RAC tickets had been confirmed. In several cases, confirmation came too late, leading to wasted time, extra expenses and unnecessary stress.

The delayed chart preparation often left travellers confused and unsure about whether to proceed with their journey.