Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who assured full support for the state's efforts towards energy self-sufficiency and urbanisation. The meeting focused on formulating a roadmap for the power and urban sectors.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar had assured full support from his ministries for the state's efforts to achieve energy self-sufficiency and accelerate urbanisation.

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Sharing details of a meeting held at the Union Minister's official residence here late on Sunday night, CM Sarma said Khattar devoted valuable time to discussions on Assam's development priorities and ensured the presence of senior officials from his ministries to chart out future plans. "On a Sunday night past 10 pm, he was kind enough to ensure that senior officials of his department were there to help us plan a successful road map to achieve Assam's energy self-sufficiency," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Roadmap for Energy and Urban Development

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the meeting focused on formulating a roadmap to strengthen Assam's energy sector and advance the state's goal of becoming energy self-sufficient.

The Chief Minister also said Khattar assured the Assam Government that its urbanisation initiatives would receive priority attention, indicating closer cooperation between the Centre and the state on urban infrastructure and development projects.

Expressing gratitude to the Union Minister, Sarma said the support extended by the ministries would help Assam pursue its long-term objectives in the power and urban development sectors.

Further details regarding specific projects or timelines discussed during the meeting were not immediately disclosed.

Centre Assures Prompt Support

The Office of Union Minister Khattar highlighted the discussions and assured prompt support for Assam's development projects.

"The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa, called on Hon'ble Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Ml. Khattar, in New Delhi. During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on various issues pertaining to the power, urban development and housing sectors in the State of Assam. The Hon'ble Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that the Union Government would extend all necessary support for projects in accordance with the State's requirements. The Minister further stated that all proposals submitted by the State Government would be examined expeditiously and appropriate action would be taken in a time-bound manner," they wrote on X. (ANI)