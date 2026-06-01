Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the state government's commitment to implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The process has been initiated to gather public feedback via a committee and a dedicated website.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and has initiated the process of gathering public feedback before moving ahead with the proposal. "The current practice of following different personal laws regarding our sisters' weddings and family traditions based on religion is no longer necessary. We need a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The Madhya Pradesh government, inspired by the adoption of UCC in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam, is committed to implementing UCC," CM Yadav said.

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Committee formed to gather feedback

He also highlighted that a committee led by a former Supreme Court judge, comprising various scholars, was formed to gather suggestions from people of all religions across different districts in the state. "The goal is to compile these suggestions and expedite the implementation of UCC in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh wishes that it should be implemented and we will be proud our government will move in this direction. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the state government is dedicated to progressing for the welfare of the people," the CM said.

The Chief Minister further stated that when the issue of the Uniform Civil Code arises, he believes that Madhya Pradesh is among the most suitable states where it should be implemented. "A website has been launched to collect public suggestions, and I appeal to the public to contribute their thoughts on the matter on it," he added.

UCC implementation in other states

Notably, Uttarakhand was the first state to pass a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in February 2024, followed by Gujarat, which cleared the legislation with a majority voice vote after a marathon debate lasting over seven hours in March 2026. More recently, on May 27, Assam passed its UCC Bill, aiming to establish a single civil legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

CM chairs review meeting

Additionally, CM Yadav also chaired a review meeting of the Women and Child Development Department at the state secretariat on Monday, where he assessed the progress of various schemes and initiatives and issued directions for their effective implementation. Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria and senior departmental officials were present during the meeting. (ANI)