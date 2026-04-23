A viral Reddit post highlights an employee's distress over being forced to work in a top-floor office without air conditioning or windows. Despite the AC being broken for two weeks and employees being visibly stressed, the company refuses to repair it or allow work from home.

Businesses frequently provide frequent reminders on worker productivity, workplace health, and adherence to safety regulations. But a recent viral Reddit post suggests that the reality on the ground can sometimes be far from these ideals. The user described how their employer had them and other workers work from an office without windows or air conditioning in the post headlined "I hope my company burns to the ground." Additionally, they mentioned that the office is located on the building's top level, highlighting how hot it may be in the summer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“I work in a lala company. The AC broke down two weeks ago. They ‘repaired’ it once at the start, but it worked for just 1 and a half days before failing again. They’ve refused to fix it since,” the user wrote.

Strict attendance restrictions, they claimed, exacerbated the problem. Additionally, they forbid working from home. There are no windows to allow for air circulation in our top-floor workplace. It is intolerable. The user questioned why the problem had not been fixed even though it was a very easy remedy, adding, "The employees look visibly stressed and uncomfortable."

Check Out Viral Reddit Post

“I don't get what their problem is. It takes one day to call a technician and get it done. What do they gain from torturing us like this?” the post concluded.

How Did Social Media React?

Users' reactions to the post, which swiftly gained popularity online, ranged from light-hearted to sombre. Some tried to lighten the atmosphere, while others gave useful guidance.

One person joked, "Work in chaddi baniyan," referring to wearing little clothes to beat the heat. Another person said, "Coordinate with others and start fainting one by one."

Additionally, one person mentioned official channels. The user suggested, pointing out possible legal options, "File an anonymous complaint with the labour commissioner citing unsafe work conditions."

"Mass bunk bro!" said another, urging group action.