TDP's annual Mahanadu will be a two-day virtual event on May 27-28 from its central office, respecting PM Modi's fuel conservation appeal. The event, marking NTR's birth anniversary, will focus on women empowerment and adopt 20 resolutions.

This year's two-day Mahanadu, scheduled for May 27 and 28, will be conducted from the party's central office, Mangalagiri, in a virtual format following a decision by the party respecting the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on fuel conservation in view of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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It may be noted that Mahanadu is organised annually to mark the birth anniversary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder president Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Initially, preparations began to organise the three-day event in Nellore this year.

The decision to conduct Mahanadu virtually was finalised by party president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a meeting with party leaders. The duration of the event has also been reduced from three days to two. Party leaders and cadre across the State have been instructed to organise Mahanadu at cluster levels.

Event Schedule and Agenda

Members of the Politburo, national committee and state committee leaders will participate directly from the party central office, where all arrangements have been completed. As per the schedule, on the first day of Mahanadu, TDP national president and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit the party central office at 9:00 AM tomorrow, hoist the party flag, pay tributes to NTR and honour those who sacrificed their lives for the party.

The event will formally begin with an inaugural address by TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, followed by the presentation of the party's financial accounts. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will then address party workers. Leaders will also speak on themes including women's empowerment, Karyakartae Adhinetha (worker is the leader) and service to the poor. The first day's proceedings will conclude at 6:00 PM.

On the second day, May 28, tributes will be paid to NTR on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Special audio-visual presentations (AVs) will be screened on themes such as the global recognition of Telugu identity, the party's historic struggles, support to farmers, assistance extended by the Central government to the State and My Nation, My Responsibility. The two-day event will conclude with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressing party cadre on future action plans.

Resolutions and Strategic Direction

The two-day Mahanadu will focus on women empowerment and adopt 20 key resolutions covering issues related to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman and broader political priorities. Of the 20 resolutions, 10 will focus on Andhra Pradesh, four on Telangana, one on Andaman, while four will be common resolutions. The event will conclude with the adoption of a crucial political resolution.

The Mahanadu platform will provide strategic direction and prepare a roadmap for the upcoming elections. This Mahanadu gained significance as it was the first Mahanadu after Minister Nara Lokesh assumed charge as the party's Working President.

Members of the party Politburo, national executive and state executive committees will attend physically from the party central office, while ministers, MLAs and senior leaders not part of these committees will participate virtually from their respective regions. Arrangements are being made for cluster-wise virtual participation across the State, with large LED screens being installed at over 1,800 cluster locations to ensure a festive atmosphere during Mahanadu 2026. (ANI)