A viral video from the Rishikesh Ganga Aarti shows a priest gently guiding a stray dog away from the ceremony. The priest's patient and compassionate handling of the animal, instead of using force, has earned widespread praise online as an act of "true coexistence."

A tender moment involving a stray dog and a priest at the Rishikesh Ganga Aarti amid chanting, candles, and devotion is going viral because it demonstrates what true compassion looks like. The video, which Vidit Sharma posted on X, showed a scene from Rishikesh's Ganga Aarti. A stray dog entered the aarti area while priests were getting ready for the nightly rite at the ghat. Instead of using force or fear, a measured reaction took place.

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Using patience rather than force, a priest was observed gently leading the dog out of the center area. Without frightening the animal, he urged it to step aside.

The video’s caption described the moment as “true coexistence.” It read, “At the sacred Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh, amidst devotion and divine energy, a gentle furry soul sits peacefully, not pushed away, not ignored, but embraced with love.”

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The post added that such behaviour reflected the spirit of serving Bholenath Mahadev, stressing that compassion towards all living beings was as important as ritual.

Many people shared the video, praising the priest's demeanour and acceptance of the dog's presence. Animals should be treated with care because they are a part of public areas, according to a number of comments.

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Similar incidents were also reported by others; one user reported spotting a stray dog inside a Ujjain shrine.