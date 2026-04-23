A viral video shows a man dancing expressively to 'Teri Deewani' inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach, using poles as props. The performance sparked a debate online and among passengers, with reactions ranging from amusement to discomfort and criticism over public decorum.

The internet was delighted by a video of a guy dancing to Teri Deewani inside a Delhi metro coach, but it also raised concerns about the increasing practice of public performances in congested areas. Instagram user Swastik posted the video, which showed the man dancing slowly and expressively as the music was playing in the background. Using the vertical poles as props, he started to move across the carriage, spinning, leaning, and swinging around them. What had initially appeared to be a harmless routine soon became a show.

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He was once witnessed clinging onto a pole and lowering himself dramatically toward the ground before climbing back up and carrying on with his performance. He brushed past individuals sitting and standing in the already packed compartment as he inadvertently collided with other passengers.

The video is further enhanced by the responses of other passengers. He was being watched by a few people who were clearly amused by the surprise performance, smiling and exchanging glances. Others, on the other hand, were shocked, motionless, a little uneasy, and uncertain of how to respond as the man danced close by.

Some made an effort to change positions in order to avoid making contact, while others chose to ignore the situation by turning their heads away. The concert was also difficult to miss due to the metro coach's cramped quarters.

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Social Media Reactions

The video sparked a wide range of mixed reactions online, reflecting a broader debate around public behaviour. The video was deemed amusing by some viewers, who described it as engaging and described it as an inventive, albeit unconventional, way to spice up a typical metro journey. They noted that the monotony of everyday commutes might be broken by such impromptu occasions.

Others, however, expressed worries about public decorum and personal space, pointing out that although the behaviour could appear amusing, it becomes problematic when it annoys or disturbs other travellers in a shared area.

A few reviewers noted that the coach's occupants appeared uncomfortable rather than amused, seeing their body language as hesitant and uncomfortable.

Additionally, comments highlighted the growing prevalence of these acts on public transit, with some users speculating that people participate in them only for attention on social media.