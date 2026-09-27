Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated railway projects worth over Rs 1,542 crore at Sabarmati. He flagged off India's first LNG train, praised 'Make in India' locomotives, and highlighted the transformation of Sabarmati Station and railway electrification.

Marking a historic achievement by Indian Railways in the areas of safety, efficiency and modern infrastructure, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated, laid the foundation stones for and flagged off various highly important railway projects worth over Rs 1,542 crore at Sabarmati.

Shah Highlights Sabarmati's Historical and Modern Significance

Addressing the various railway inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that today we are standing on the land of Sabarmati, a land of self-strength and experiments with truth, where Mahatma Gandhi established his Ashram and made it the centre of the freedom movement of the country. Bapu carried out experiments in Satyagraha, simple living, rural development and Khadi on this very land. He paid his respects to this sacred land of Bapu."

Recalling memories of the past while speaking about the transformed appearance of Sabarmati Railway Station, he said, "I have got down at Sabarmati Railway Station many times while coming from Delhi... No one could have imagined that the same Sabarmati Station, where people had to walk 2 kilometres to find a rickshaw in the 80s, would undergo such an unimaginable transformation. Several changes have been made at Sabarmati Station in terms of facilities, safety and connectivity for railway passengers. Facilities have been developed to reach the Metro Rail, bus station and bullet train station from here. I extend my best wishes to the people of western Ahmedabad," he added.

'Make in India' and a Green Future for Railways

Speaking about the new dimensions of self-reliance being established in the railway sector and the powerful locomotives, he added, "This is an engine with a twin-section capacity of 12,000 horsepower that can single-handedly pull cargo equivalent to nearly 600 trucks. Earlier, two locomotives had to be deployed, but now a single WAG-12 can perform this task. It will take the country to an important position in the history of railways... A young engineer told me that 94% of the cost of this engine is being incurred in India, which we will make 100% within three years. This is the result of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave the vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and the Railways has realised it," he added.

On the occasion of flagging off the country’s first LNG train, the Union Minister outlined the Railways’ commitment to green energy and a diesel-free future and stated that in 2015-16, the Railways used 293 crore litres of diesel. "This diesel consumption declined to 108 crore litres in 2024-25, and by reducing it to zero by 2030, we will save India’s foreign exchange. Electrification was being carried out at only 75 kilometres per year in 2010-11, whereas 7,188 kilometres were electrified in a single year in 2023-24. A leap from 75 to 7,000 kilometres can be witnessed," he said.

Comparing the railway budget allocated to Gujarat with that under previous governments, Amit Shah said, "If I speak only about Gujarat’s railway budget, the state received just Rs 589 crore over five years between 2009 and 2014 whereas Rs 17,366 crore has been allocated to Gujarat in the 2026-27 Budget alone, he added.

CM Patel on Gujarat's Development Trajectory

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ is being organised across the country to mark the successful 25-year journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the service of the nation and public welfare. "The Prime Minister has made governance a means of service and taken development to the last person in the country. Seemingly impossible tasks such as the abrogation of Article 370, decisive policies for internal security and action against Naxalism have been realised through the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister and the tireless efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

On the occasion of the launch of the country’s first LNG-powered train by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said that this is a proud occasion for Western Railway and the Ahmedabad Division. "This initiative towards clean and green energy will prove to be a major step, helping reduce fuel costs as well as control carbon emissions. The Government is moving forward by taking both ‘Economy and Ecology’ together. Initiatives such as 99% electrification of the Railways, Dedicated Freight Corridors and hydrogen trains are making the Railways modern and environment-friendly," he said.

He added that railway infrastructure is being made future-ready in line with Gujarat’s rapid industrial development. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Gujarat has received the Bullet Train project along with five Vande Bharat, one Amrit Bharat and one Namo Bharat train. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 87 railway stations in the state are being transformed, while projects worth more than ₹1.28 lakh crore are under progress. CM expressed confidence that Indian Railways will become the strong backbone of the country’s transportation system with safety and speed in realising the resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Event Details

During the programme, dignitaries viewed the exhibition at the locomotive shed, observed the locomotive train and flagged off the locomotive.

At the beginning of the programme, DRM, Ahmedabad, Ved Prakash, delivered the welcome address. At the conclusion of the programme, the Western Railway administration expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the dignitaries on the dais, citizens present, and members of the media.

Minister of State Darshnaben Vaghela, Ahmedabad Mayor Hiteshbhai Barot, MP Hasmukhbhai Patel, Sabarmati MLA Harshadbhai Patel, MLAs from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar areas, senior officials of Western Railway and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration ceremony.