IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar held a security and crime review meeting in Budgam with senior police officials. He assessed the security situation, crime prevention, and ongoing operations, stressing the need to strengthen the security grid in the district.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar-IPS, on Sunday visited District Budgam and chaired a security and crime review meeting at District Police Headquarters in Budgam. As per the official release, the meeting was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Omparkash Pande-IPS, SSP Budgam Hariprasad K K-IPS, and other senior officers of District Budgam.

Detailed Security Assessment Conducted

During the meeting, the IGP Kashmir reviewed the overall security situation and crime scenario in the district. He took a detailed assessment of security arrangements, crime prevention measures, investigation of cases, and ongoing police operations.

The IGP emphasised the need to further strengthen the security grid, maintain close coordination among field formations, and ensure timely and effective action against criminal and anti-social elements. He also stressed enhancing preventive measures and maintaining heightened vigilance to ensure peace and security in the district.

SSP Briefs on District Security Measures

SSP Budgam briefed the IGP Kashmir about the prevailing security and crime situation in the district and apprised him of the measures being undertaken to further strengthen policing, security arrangements, and public safety. (ANI)