A new Big Four employee in India sparked a viral debate after refusing his manager's demand to work weekends. His stance, detailed in a Reddit post, has ignited a larger conversation about India's demanding corporate culture, client pressure, and the importance of setting personal boundaries.

A Reddit post by a young professional claiming to have refused to work weekends at a Big Four business has triggered a larger discussion about work culture, customer pressure, and employee limits in India's corporate sector. In the post, the employee detailed how he had "recently joined the big four and assigned to a project," when his boss warned the team that weekend work would be necessary to fulfil client requirements.

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According to the post, the manager reminded staff that "client is important for us, so you have to work on weekends to meet deadlines," and that prior employees have done the same thing. The employee stated that the management "clearly ordered us to work on weekends and said tumse pehle wale b krte (those who were here before you also used to do it)."

The employee denied the offer, saying, "With respect, I can't work on weekends because I get paid for 5 days and also need 2 days for myself."

He further stated that the manager stressed that weekend work was the standard inside the organization, telling him that "everyone works on weekends here, so you will have to do it."

Rather than agree, the employee stated that he was willing to step away from the assignment. "You can roll me off from this project," he said, adding that the manager "is very angry and have escalated this with senior management."

Beyond the specific conflict, the employee viewed the problem as part of a larger working culture in India, which frequently rewards long hours and constant availability.

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"Why have we Indians glorified this weekend working?" He asked in his post. In a scathing remark regarding customer-first demands, he added: "Jo bhi ese managers hai, why don't you just put a picture of the client in your home and have your wife and kids pray to them every day?"

Social Media Reacts

The comments sparked a spirited internet conversation, with many individuals offering their own experiences and perspectives on employment standards.

One Reddit user contended that the structural factors in India's employment market frequently push bosses to seek greater hours. “India is an employer's market.”

Another user remarked, "There is always someone willing to say yes. Managers push because they can, and it has worked for them before."

According to the third user, employees who desire change must impose their boundaries. "The only thing that changes is when people draw a line. If you believe in your abilities, remain firm. Worst case scenario, you'll leave. Best case scenario, they will adjust. Nobody will safeguard your limits for you."

Another user said extreme working hours appear to be more common in Indian offices compared with the same firms abroad.

“Very common in big 4,” the commenter wrote. “Funnily enough only in Indian branches is it this extreme.”