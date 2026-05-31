BJP's Prakash Reddy alleges the Congress govt in Kerala is yielding to Muslim League pressure over the Vande Mataram row. He claims this reflects Congress's history of bowing to minority groups and violating constitutional norms.

Amid the ongoing 'Vande Mataram' controversy in Keralam, BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Sunday said that Congress was yielding to the Muslim League pressure because they want to survive. He said that Congress faces a choice between following the Constitution and yielding to pressures from the Muslim League.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Yielding to Muslim League Pressure: BJP

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Congress party decide whether you yield to the pressures of the Muslim League or whether you yield to the pressures of the people of this country; that will be decided in the future."

He criticised the present Keralam government, describing it as heavily influenced by the Muslim League. "The present Congress government in Keralam is totally a Muslim League government. So the Congress party is yielding to the Muslim League pressure because they want to survive in Keralam," the BJP leader said.

'Historical Attitude of Congress'

Reddy highlighted the historical context, alleging that Congress has repeatedly bowed to minority pressures. "Even in the pre-independence era, in the same manner, the Congress party went under the pressures of the Muslim League, and they removed 'Vande Mataram' as a national song. Particularly, even after independence, instead of five stanzas, they have limited it to only two stanzas. That is the actual attitude of the Congress party--yielding to the minority pressures of one particular group and claiming that they are secular is unfortunate," he said.

Constitutional Obligation and Govt Directive

Reddy added, "If you follow, then you are respecting the constitution. If you are not following, you are just violating the constitutional norms, the government of India's directions, and advice. It is up to you whether to follow the constitution or not to follow the constitution."

He further pointed out that the government of India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has instructed all states to sing all five stanzas during official programs as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram. "Now, the government of India, under the leadership of Modi, during the 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' celebrations, instructed all the states: wherever official programs are commencing, at that place, certainly five stanzas have to be sung. And that is the real direction given by the government of India," Reddy added.

The Kerala Assembly Controversy

The controversy erupted after the Keralam Legislative Assembly, for the first time in its history, began proceedings with Vande Mataram, with only the opening portion played in instrumental form by the police band. The rendition drew criticism from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over its format and completeness, while Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that a full rendition of Vande Mataram is not mandatory. (ANI)