The pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham and Hemkund Sahib is proceeding smoothly with over 30,000 pilgrims visiting Badrinath daily. Authorities are managing traffic on the landslide-affected Joshimath-Marwari stretch with a gate system.

The pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham and Hemkund Sahib is proceeding smoothly, with authorities reporting a steady flow of devotees to the Himalayan shrines, an official informed on Sunday.

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Superintendent of Police (SP) Surjeet Singh Pawar, while speaking with ANI, said that more than 30,000 pilgrims are visiting Badrinath Dham daily for darshan of Lord Badri Vishal and added that arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra despite the large influx of devotees.

He further noted that several Bhagwat Katha programmes are being organised in the shrine area, including a spiritual discourse by preacher Dhirendra Shastri, drawing additional participation from pilgrims.

Traffic Management on Landslide-Affected Route

SP Pawar said, "The pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham and Hemkund Sahib is currently being conducted smoothly. A large number of devotees are arriving at both shrines, with more than 30,000 pilgrims visiting Badrinath Dham every day for darshan of Lord Badri Vishal."

He added that "several Bhagwat Katha events are also being organised in the shrine area, including a discourse by renowned spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri".

The SP further said that the road stretch between Joshimath and Marwari Bridge on the Char Dham Yatra route continues to remain affected following the 2023 landslide. He noted that while the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is carrying out restoration work, the project is yet to be completed due to technical challenges, resulting in intermittent traffic congestion.

"The road stretch between Joshimath and Marwari Bridge on the Char Dham Yatra route continues to be affected following the 2023 landslide. Although the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is carrying out restoration work, the project has not yet been completed due to various technical challenges, leading to intermittent traffic congestion.

He explained that the poor condition of the road has resulted in frequent vehicle breakdowns between Joshimath and Marwari Bridge, further impacting traffic movement. To address the issue, the administration has implemented a gate system on this stretch. The system has been designed keeping the religious sentiments of pilgrims in mind, allowing them to visit and offer prayers at the Narsingh Temple during the regulated movement, SP added.

On vehicles being halted at Vishnuprayag, returning from Badrinath Dham, SP Pawar further stated that, meanwhile, vehicles returning from Badrinath Dham are being halted at Vishnuprayag, enabling devotees to visit the first Prayag as part of their pilgrimage.

Traffic is being regulated in phases, with stoppages of around 30 minutes and approximately one-and-a-half hours required to restore smooth movement.

Pilgrimage Proceeding Normally

The nearly 10-kilometre stretch between Joshimath and Marwari is currently being managed under close administrative supervision.

He said that despite the pilgrimage season being at its peak, continuous efforts are being made to ensure smooth arrangements and uninterrupted movement of pilgrims. While occasional traffic jams occur, the gate system between Joshimath and Marwari Bridge is functioning effectively.

He also noted that certain misleading information regarding long queues during the gate system is being circulated on social media, whereas the pilgrimage is proceeding normally and in an orderly manner. (ANI)