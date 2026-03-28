A foreign woman living in India, Ines Faria, shared a viral video of her surprise at the low cost of essential drugs. She was taken aback after paying only Rs 252 (approximately €2) for cough syrup and three packs of throat tablets at a local pharmacy. Expecting a much higher price, her reaction highlighted the affordability of essential drugs.

A foreign woman living in India was taken aback by how inexpensive essential drugs might be, and she shared her experience online. Ines Faria, who chronicled her travels around India, shared a video on her Instagram account of a fast visit to a local pharmacist that didn't go as planned. In the video, woman walks into a little drugstore and says, "Hello, do you have anything for coughing? Do you have syrup?"

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The encounter was basic and straightforward. The woman behind the desk grabbed for a bottle of cough syrup and added a few throat comfort pills to it. There is no protracted wait or elaborate explanation; only a swift transaction. The items were combined, and the total was computed.

That's when the moment arrived. The charge for the cough syrup and various packs of pills were Rs 252. Her countenance changed as she digested the figure, indicating that she had not expected it to be so low.

Her caption summed it up in her own words: “Me: Okay, this is going to be expensive. India: that’ll be €2. FOR ALL OF THIS??? Cough syrup + 3 packs of throat tablets = 252 rupees. I’m moving here at this point.”

The disparity between anticipation and reality became the video's main focus, rather than the purchase itself.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reacts

Viewers shared their stories in the comments area. "That particular syrup is the most famous medicine in India," one user said, emphasising how widespread and accessible such cures are.

Another user wrote, "This medication is also free in some government hospitals in Kerala," demonstrating how affordability may vary even further based on availability and location.

Several users commented on how everyday basics like basic medicines felt regular to locals but may startle others unfamiliar with the system.