A distressing viral video captures an allegedly drunk mother lying unconscious on a roadside while her infant cries beside her, dangerously close to the road. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern, prompting calls for authorities to investigate and ensure the child's safety.

A distressing video of an allegedly drunk lady laying unconscious by a roadside with her infant crying next to her has gone popular on social media. The mother is seen unresponsive while the kid tugs at the woman's clothing and crawls dangerously near the road in the video, which was captured by onlookers. The incident has triggered widespread concern, with many questioning how such a situation could unfold in public without immediate intervention. Witnesses can be seen hesitating, some recording the moment, others walking past, but few stepping forward to help.

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Authorities are now being asked to look into the situation and make sure the child is secure. Advocates for child welfare have emphasised the case as a stark illustration of neglect and the pressing need for greater awareness. One protester said, "This is not just about one mother, it's about how society responds when a child is in danger."

The baby's immediate safety must be guaranteed, according to officials and child protection organisations. Local authorities are being asked to track down the mom, see how the youngster is doing, and offer the assistance that is required. When children are spotted in distress in public areas, the occurrence has brought attention to inadequacies in the public response and the need for prompt action.

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Internet Can't Keep Calm

Experts argue that while the child’s immediate safety must be prioritised, the mother may also require rehabilitation and support.

The video has sparked an avalanche of reactions online. One user commented, “How can people just walk by? That baby needed help more than anything."

Another wrote, “This is heartbreaking. The child deserves protection, not trauma."

Anger was also directed at the mother’s alleged intoxication, with a viewer saying, “If she cannot care for the baby, authorities must step in immediately."

“We don’t know her story. Maybe she’s struggling with poverty or abuse. The child needs safety, but the mother needs help too," another user argued.