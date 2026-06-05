Swarup Biswas, brother of former West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, was arrested by Kolkata Police following a complaint by Simran Pal. A separate FIR was recently filed against Aroop Biswas for alleged extortion related to a Lionel Messi event.

Swarup Biswas, the brother of former West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, was arrested by Kolkata Police on Thursday under relevant sections of the BNS registered at New Alipore Police Station.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Kolkata Police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by an individual named Simran Pal. "A case vide New Alipore PS Case no 88 dated 04/06/26 u/s 75(1(ii)/308(4)/308(5)/109/351(3)/61 BNS, 2023 read with 25/27 Arms Act was recorded on the basis of letter of complaint of the complainant namely Simran Pal and one of the FIR named accused person namely Swarup Biswas (51), S/ o Late Gosai Lal Biswas of 0/ 5, Durgapur Colony, Kolkata-53, New Alipore was arrested from Sahapur Colony, Kolkata-53 at about 21.00 hrs on 04/06/26 after maintaining all legal formalities," Kolkata Police said.

Extortion Allegations Against Aroop Biswas

This comes after Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour-Kolkata Edition, filed an FIR against former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, alleging extortion, criminal intimidation, abuse of influence and the illegal diversion and sale of complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and close-proximity passes linked to the high-profile event held in Kolkata last year.

The FIR, lodged at Bidhannagar South Police Station, seeks an investigation into Biswas and his alleged associates over their purported role in the distribution and monetisation of event access materials issued for the GOAT India Tour-Kolkata Edition featuring Argentine football legend Lionel Messi at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on December 13, 2025.

In his complaint, Dutta alleged that Biswas, who was the Sports Minister at the time of the event, repeatedly demanded a large number of complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and close-proximity passes and exerted pressure on the organisers. "During the organisation of the event, Aroop Biswas, the then Sports Minister, repeatedly demanded a substantial number of complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and close-proximity passes and continuously threatened and pressured me by stating, directly and indirectly, that without his intervention, the event would not be permitted to take place smoothly and would face serious obstacles," the FIR stated. (ANI)