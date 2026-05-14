A 25-year-old woman shared a video on social media where she secretly filmed her family pressuring her to get married. The relatives made sexist remarks about her age, appearance, and future pregnancy, which sparked a debate online, with many users criticizing Indian societal norms and supporting the woman.

Many people may still be finishing their education at age 25, or they may still be figuring out what they want to do with their lives and careers. Even while 18 is the legal age, for the majority of individuals, it's also the age at which they begin to form their own businesses. After that, there are many who haven't even cast a ballot. Overall, 25 is not precisely the age at which someone should feel pressured to "get married," noting the possibility that they would be "too old" after that. However, it is one of the most prevalent problems and demands that young people in India—especially women—face from their family and relatives.

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A woman recently posted a video of herself in a similar circumstance on social media. In the video, she was seen surreptitiously filming her family members and her mother urging her to get married quickly because she was growing older. The relatives were heard making a variety of sexist remarks, such as referring to "old age" as a problem for pregnancy and saying that her "glow will go away" soon.

Soon after, the video became viral and received a lot of responses. While some criticised her family and Indian society as a whole for such "societal rules and expectations" for women, others urged the young woman to be strong and resist her family's requests.

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“I’m 25 yo and this is my story, every relative comes to our home to give me lecture to get married but no one tells me to do something or become something in life…they are not worried about my career but my physical appearance that I’m getting old and I will not be able to find husband and I will have difficulty in getting pregnant…they are my well wishes,” the post read.

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘cloudgirl_rashmi’. It was shared 2 days ago and pulled over 6K views from people.

Internet Reacts

One person commented, "It's unbelievable how obsessed Indian families are with shadi." Another individual wrote, "Glow to 25 me shuru hota h uncle, kesi baat kar rahe hain (Someone tell the uncle that one's glow starts from the age of 25)."

“25 is too young a girl. The older you get, the better… Don't let society fool you. Be financially independent and live your life. Leave ur home n stay alone if needed,” added another person in the comments.