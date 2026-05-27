Amazon employee Akriti Sinha shared a poignant Instagram post about taking her parents to her Hyderabad workplace, fulfilling a long-held promise. The video captures the emotional journey from virtual tours via video calls to an in-person visit, which she described as a moment that made all her hard work feel rewarded by the pride.

Many people were moved by Instagram user Akriti Sinha's poignant post about taking her parents to her Hyderabad workplace. Amazon employee Akriti shared a video of the memorable visit on Instagram along with a heartfelt message about the journey from using video chats to exhibit her job to eventually taking her parents there in person. Aakriti mentioned in her post that she used to be limited to using video chats to show her parents her office. She claimed that she frequently promised her father that she would bring him to her workplace one day. She added, "From video calls to office walks," to share this unique event. At last, we succeeded.

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She added that she showed her folks around Hyderabad when they got there. Her parents, however, preferred her office above all other locations. After hearing this, Aakriti claimed to have become quite emotional.

She remarked that all of her hard work was rewarded because of the joy and pride on her parents' faces when they saw her workplace. Such times are really important to a girl, she remarked. This trip was incredibly meaningful to her, from her dreams of landing a job to witnessing her parents' pride.

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Social Media Reactions

Social media users reacted to the post by sharing their experience and with heart emoticon. One user commented, "Proud Moment."

Another user noted, "There is no better moment in life than this."

"Well done girl," added a third user.