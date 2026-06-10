Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has announced that the Bharat Future City project is now a reality. He described it as a landmark moment in the state's development, fulfilling the dream of a modern, well-planned city for Indians.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the Bharat Future City project has become a reality, describing it as a landmark moment in the state's development journey.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the day would be remembered for its significance to Telangana's growth and development, adding that Bharat Future City is the answer to the aspirations of Indians who dream of living in a modern, well-planned and efficiently managed city. BHARAT FUTURE CITY is now a reality. Today will be remembered for ages for its importance to our state’s development. Whenever some of the lucky ones amongst us who have travelled abroad and seen the great cities of the world, we wished we had such a modern, well-planned,… pic.twitter.com/QJRM1hh6aI — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 10, 2026

"BHARAT FUTURE CITY is now a reality. Today will be remembered for ages for its importance to our state's development," Reddy said.

FCDA to spearhead project

The Chief Minister also announced the inauguration and dedication of the headquarters of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), which he said would drive the government's vision for the project.

"Whenever some of the lucky ones amongst us who have travelled abroad and seen the great cities of the world, we wished we had such a modern, well-planned, wonderfully managed city in our country", he said.

"The answer to that collective desire of all Indians is the #bharatfuturecity. And to build anything, we have to have a strong foundation and driver. Today, we are going to inaugurate and dedicate the headquarters of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), which will drive our vision into action in days to come", he said.

Headquarters built in record time

According to Reddy, the FCDA headquarters building was completed in less than six months, which he attributed to the dedication, hard work and attention to detail of those involved in the project.

Inviting people to celebrate the occasion, he said the initiative marks the beginning of efforts to build one of the world's greatest cities.

"His building itself has come up in record time of less than six months, because of passion, attention to detail, hard work and dedication of all those involved. Join me in celebrating this moment, to reflect on its significance and to muster energy to strive till we achieve one of the greatest cities on planet earth", Reddy said. (ANI)