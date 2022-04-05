Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral photo of textbook listing 'merits of dowry' irks netizens

    The textbook was written by TK Indrani and is based on the Indian Nursing Council syllabus. According to the first argument, "dowry is useful in establishing new families with furniture, appliances such as refrigerators, and automobiles."

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

    An photograph of a page from a book describes the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system in a disturbing post that has now gone viral. The textbook was written by TK Indrani and is based on the Indian Nursing Council syllabus. According to the first argument, "dowry is useful in establishing new families with furniture, appliances such as refrigerators, and automobiles." It further claims that as a result of the system, parents have begun to educate their daughters in order to provide less dowry.

    According to the section, dowry is "useful in establishing new home." The practise of gifting household things like as cribs, refrigerators, and autos is widespread in India, according to the text. Another "benefit" of dowry is that girls receive a piece of their parents' property.

    Social media users have reacted angrily to the post. Take a look at the posts shared by the netizens:

    Dowry abuse continues to afflict India even in the twenty-first century, with incidences of physical and verbal abuse inflicted on women in the name of dowry being recorded on a regular basis, sometimes to the point where desperate girls commit suicide.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
