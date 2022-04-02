Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out the stunning photos of the week from across India

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Here's a collection of some of the most amazing news photographs captured in India this week.

    Photograph: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

    Teachers and parents with little nursery students in traditional attire celebrate Gudi Padwa during a procession on the eve of the Maharashtrian New Year, at Parel on April 1, 2022, in Mumbai. 

    Photograph: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

    Children take a dip in the seawater to beat the summer heat at Badhwar Park on April 1, 2022, in Mumbai. Weather experts also say that the lack of pre-monsoon rains has also led to an increase in the overall maximum temperature

    Photograph: Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

    Students celebrate after the declaration of Bihar Board class 10th matric examination results at DAV High School, Danapur on March 31, 2022 in Patna

    Photograph: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

    Muslims offer Friday prayers (Namaz) at Jama Masjid ahead of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on April 1, 2022 in New Delhi

    Photograph: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann delivers a speech during a one-day special Punjab assembly session on April 1, 2022, in Chandigarh

    Photograph: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

    A man dress up looking like Delhi CM Kejriwal Members of Kashmiri Samiti Delhi stage a protest demanding justice for the victims of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, at Jantar Mantar on April 1, 2022, in New Delhi, India. Hundreds of protestors gathered demanding to punish perpetrators of genocide and urged the government to pass a genocide bill immediately

    Photograph: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    All India Trinamool Congress supporters with the initiative of Kunal Ghosh send cow dung to the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi through India Post as a part of a protest against the price of fuel, Kolkata

    Photograph: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Rahul Gandhi Congress leader offered a marigold garland to a petrol bike during the demonstration. Congress party protested against fuel price hike in India at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.

    Photograph: Sajad Hameed/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Relatives mourn as people carry the coffins of slain policeman Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umer Dar during their funeral procession in Chattabugh village of central Kashmir's Budgam district, some 25 kilometres from Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir, on March 27, 2022. Hundreds of people participated in the funeral of a special police officer (SPO) and his brother who were killed on 26 March 2022 evening after being shot by terrorists at their residence in Budgam district, the police said

    Photograph: Sukhomoy Sen/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

    Protesters blockading roads in support of the two-day All India General Strike which has been called to protest against the government's anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-people policies, as stated by the joint forum of central trade unions. On March 28, 2022, in Kolkata

    Photograph: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

    Workers of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) vacate the 12, Janpath bungalow on March 30, 2022 in New Delhi, India. The government had sent a team to evict Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan from the bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan

    Photograph: Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Rajasthani folk artists perform during the 73rd Rajasthan Foundation Day celebration at Albert Hall, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The princely states of Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer were merged on March 30, 1949, to form the 'Greater Rajasthan Union'. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the architect behind this. 

    Photograph: Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

    Members and supporters of the LGBT community take part in the 6th Awadh Queer Pride Parade, on March 27, 2022 in Lucknow, India. The queer pride parade is a yearly festival to honour and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, and their supporters

    Photograph: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    An Indian Army soldier stands alert at a checkpoint in South Kashmir's Kulgam District, Jammu and Kashmir, India on March 28, 2022. Security remains tight across J&K in the wake of recent terror assaults on civilians and security forces personnel.

    Photograph: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

    A tourist takes a selfie with her son inside the Siraj Bagh tulip garden where more than 2 Million tulips are expected to bloom during spring season on March 31, 2022 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir. Thousands of tourists have visited Asia's largest tulip garden, Siraj Bagh, located at the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range, since it opened to the public last week , and the tulips are expected to remain in full bloom till April.

