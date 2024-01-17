Viral: Nepalese postage stamp predicted Ram temple 57 years ago

Priced at 15 paise during issuance, the stamp mentions the consecration year as 2024. Owned by Ashok Kumar in Lucknow, the stamp's unexpected alignment with the actual event has surprised many.

In a fascinating revelation, a postage stamp issued in Nepal 57 years ago is creating a buzz on social media as it seemingly predicted the inauguration date of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The rare postage stamp, issued in 1967, has caught the attention of enthusiasts as it coincidentally mentions the consecration year of the Ram Temple as 2024.

The stamp, priced at 15 paise during its issuance, is now in the possession of Ashok Kumar from Lucknow, who has preserved it in his personal collection at 'The Little Museum.' The unexpected alignment between the stamp's prediction and the actual consecration date has left many astonished.

The consecration program of the Ramlala temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, drawing widespread attention and discussion. The stamp, originating from Lord Shri Ram's in-laws' home in Nepal, has gained viral popularity due to its uncanny prophecy about the Ram temple's inauguration year.

Meanwhile, on January 17, devotees will carry holy water from the Saryu River in Mangal Kalash into the temple premises. The day's rituals will commence with Aarti on the banks of the Saryu River. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the main program on January 22 after the completion of earlier ceremonies.

The comprehensive schedule for the Ram temple consecration includes the arrival of the Ram Lala idol in Ayodhya on January 17, followed by various ceremonies such as Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja, Navagraha Havan, temple washing with Saryu water, Vastu Shanti, Annadiwas puja, idol bathing, and installation as per Vedic rituals. The Pran Pratishtha program is slated to commence on January 22 at 12:30 pm, featuring participation from individuals across 150 countries.

