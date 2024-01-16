Gifts from across the world pour into Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH)

Global celebrations are underway ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. From special gifts sent from Sita's birthplace in Janakpur, Nepal, to symbolic gestures from countries like Sri Lanka and Thailand, the grand event has garnered international attention

With the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya just days away, a festive atmosphere has enveloped not only India but also various parts of the world. Eagerly awaiting the installation of the idol of Ramlala at his birthplace after nearly 500 years, people are finding unique ways to be part of the celebration, including sending special gifts to Ayodhya.

Over 3,000 gifts from Sita's birthplace, Janakpur in Nepal, have arrived in Ayodhya, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. The gifts, including silver shoes, ornaments, and clothes, were transported in a convoy of approximately 30 vehicles from the Janakpur Dham Ramjanaki Temple in Nepal to Ayodhya this week.

A delegation from Sri Lanka visited Ayodhya, bringing a special gift from the Ashok Vatika. The delegation presented a rock from the Ashok Vatika, a garden mentioned in the epic Ramayana where Ravan captivated Sita.

In a symbolic gesture, Thailand is sending soil for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, following its earlier act of sending water from two rivers in Thailand to Lord Ram's temple.

The Mauritian government has granted a one-off special leave for two hours to public servants of the Hindu faith to attend prayers marking the 'landmark' inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Hinduism is the largest religion in Mauritius, with Hindus representing approximately 48.5 per cent of the population in 2011.

Over 40 billboards featuring Lord Ram and the Ram Temple have been erected in more than 10 states in the United States. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) US chapter collaborated with Hindus from various regions to spread the message about the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

As the countdown to the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya continues, these global celebrations underscore the universal resonance of the historic event.