Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gifts from across the world pour into Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH)

    Global celebrations are underway ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. From special gifts sent from Sita's birthplace in Janakpur, Nepal, to symbolic gestures from countries like Sri Lanka and Thailand, the grand event has garnered international attention

    Gifts from across the world pour into Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 9:32 PM IST

    With the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya just days away, a festive atmosphere has enveloped not only India but also various parts of the world. Eagerly awaiting the installation of the idol of Ramlala at his birthplace after nearly 500 years, people are finding unique ways to be part of the celebration, including sending special gifts to Ayodhya.

    Over 3,000 gifts from Sita's birthplace, Janakpur in Nepal, have arrived in Ayodhya, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. The gifts, including silver shoes, ornaments, and clothes, were transported in a convoy of approximately 30 vehicles from the Janakpur Dham Ramjanaki Temple in Nepal to Ayodhya this week.

    A delegation from Sri Lanka visited Ayodhya, bringing a special gift from the Ashok Vatika. The delegation presented a rock from the Ashok Vatika, a garden mentioned in the epic Ramayana where Ravan captivated Sita.

    In a symbolic gesture, Thailand is sending soil for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, following its earlier act of sending water from two rivers in Thailand to Lord Ram's temple.

    The Mauritian government has granted a one-off special leave for two hours to public servants of the Hindu faith to attend prayers marking the 'landmark' inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Hinduism is the largest religion in Mauritius, with Hindus representing approximately 48.5 per cent of the population in 2011.

    Over 40 billboards featuring Lord Ram and the Ram Temple have been erected in more than 10 states in the United States. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) US chapter collaborated with Hindus from various regions to spread the message about the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

    As the countdown to the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya continues, these global celebrations underscore the universal resonance of the historic event.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 9:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi arrives in Kerala; holds massive roadshow in Kochi anr

    PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Kochi

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Shocking JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls PM Modi a 'Rakshas'

    Shocking! JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls PM Modi a 'Rakshas' (WATCH)

    War rooms sufficient CISF manpower and more government 6 point new plan amid flight chaos gcw

    ‘War rooms’, sufficient CISF manpower & more: Govt’s 6-point new plan amid flight chaos

    Resurgence of Ramayana: TV shows, AI avatars, board games & more - Cultural wave of Ram in 2024 explained snt

    Resurgence of Ramayana: TV shows, AI avatars, board games & more - Cultural wave of Ram in 2024 explained

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi arrives in Kerala; holds massive roadshow in Kochi anr

    PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Kochi

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Deepfake menace: Centre to notify new IT rules in next 7-8 days, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Mango to Papaya: 7 fruits that are rich in Vitamin C ATG EAI

    Mango to Papaya: 7 fruits that are rich in Vitamin C

    54-foot Mahashula, 21-foot Nandi consecrated at Sadhguru Sannidhi near Bengaluru

    54-foot Mahashula, 21-foot Nandi consecrated at Sadhguru Sannidhi near Bengaluru (PHOTOS)

    2 US Navy Seals go missing after covert operation against the Houthis, search operations launched avv

    2 US Navy Seals go missing after covert operation against the Houthis, search operations launched

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon