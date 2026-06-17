Bhavisha Jain, an Amazon Prime executive, shared a story on LinkedIn about rejecting a job candidate. The candidate, who was otherwise qualified, was turned down before the interview even began due to an inappropriate slogan on her t-shirt, highlighting the importance of understanding context in professional settings.

A Mumbai-based Amazon Prime executive has revealed that she once rejected a job-seeker over her choice of clothing. Bhavisha Jain, the Social and Editorial Lead at Prime Video, shared a LinkedIn post expounding on the importance of appropriate attire yesterday and revealed the story of a job-seeker who was rejected for wearing an inappropriate slogan on her t-shirt.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Jain, three months ago, when evaluating applicants for a creative position, she came across the resume of a lady who appeared intelligent, had relevant job experience, and had amassed more than 50,000 followers on social media.

“Honestly, I was impressed,” Jain confessed. The girl was invited to interview for the position — but was rejected before the interview even began.

The girl appeared to be a potential prospect prior to the interview, according to Bhavisha Jain. But even before the interview started, she was turned down because of the t-shirt she was wearing. According to Jain, it wasn't because the applicant didn't display flesh or wear formal attire during the interview. She lost out on the opportunity because of the statement on her t-shirt.

Then came the interview. I rejected her even before the conversation began. It was not that she showed skin or didn't wear formals,” said the Amazon Prime executive. “I rejected her because her T-shirt read: I'm too hot for a job,” she revealed.

The Amazon Prime editorial head clarified that her choice was based on the significance of comprehending context rather than enforcing pointless clothing requirements. She clarified that the job seeker was at fault for dressing in a way that suggested she was too qualified for the role for which she had applied.

"This isn't about dress codes. It's about understanding context,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “You don't wear swimwear to a wedding. You don't wear a tuxedo to the gym.”

A Look At Viral LinkedIn Post

“And maybe, just maybe, you don't show up to an interview wearing a T-shirt that literally announces you're too good for the thing you're interviewing for,” Jain said. She went on to say that if someone has thirty minutes to create a good impression, they should give it their all and keep in mind that everything counts, including your portfolio, your speech pattern, and the questions you pose.