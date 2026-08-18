An 11-year-old boy was killed in a tragic road accident in Maharashtra’s Pune after he came under the wheels of a truck while travelling on a motorcycle with his father and sister.

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a tragic road accident in Maharashtra’sPune after he came under the wheels of a truck while travelling on a motorcycle with his father and sister. The accident took place in Hinjewadi on Monday afternoon, news agency PTI reported.

The boy, a resident of Maan near Hinjewadi, was heading to his classes with his father and sister when the accident occurred on Nande-Mhalunge Road.

According to the FIR, a truck allegedly rammed their two-wheeler from behind, causing all three riders to fall onto the road. The boy was then run over by the truck’s rear wheel and died, police said.

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CCTV footage showed the motorcycle attempting to overtake the truck from the left before it skidded on a broken stretch of road. The boy subsequently fell under the truck’s wheels.

Despite the CCTV footage, police have registered a case against the truck driver for allegedly driving recklessly.

The accident has triggered fierce anger among local residents and daily commuters travelling towards Hinjewadi IT Park. Many blamed the civic authorities for allegedly failing to maintain the road, pointing to its damaged and hazardous condition.