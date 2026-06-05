PM Narendra Modi wished UP CM Yogi Adityanath on his birthday, praising his leadership. In reply, CM Yogi thanked the PM for his guidance. On the occasion, Adityanath planted a sapling in Lucknow as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praying for his "long and healthy life." In an 'X' post, PM Modi praised CM Yogi's leadership, stating that he has always focused on improving the quality of life for people and ensuring all-around growth.

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"Best wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji on his birthday. His work towards the state's progress is noteworthy. He has always focused on improving the quality of life for people and ensuring all-round growth. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi said.

Replying to PM Modi's " affectionate and heart-touching" wishes, CM Yogi said that his guidance and trust are an inexhaustible source of continuous inspiration and energy for him.

"Heartfelt thanks to the esteemed Prime Minister for the affectionate and heart-touching good wishes. Your guidance, trust, and 'affectionate strength' in the journey of building 'Developed Uttar Pradesh' are my capital. This is an inexhaustible source of continuous inspiration and energy for me," said CM Yogi.

CM Yogi Marks Birthday with Environmental Initiative

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, CM Yogi planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Lucknow. Speaking during the event, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister extended greetings on World Environment Day, stressing the serious environmental concerns being faced by the world. He further termed the ongoing changes in the environment as a man made disaster.

"Today is World Environment Day; I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you... The entire world is currently grappling with serious environmental concerns... We are witnessing the adverse effects of this environmental change... This is a man-made disaster, and the solution to this problem must also be found by humans. While fulfilling their obligations towards Earth, we initiated a campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', for every citizen," said CM Yogi.

Highlighting the efforts taken by the Uttar Pradesh government during his nine-year tenure, the Chief Minister stated that a total of 242 crore saplings have been planted during this period.

"It is our good fortune that UP, which has undertaken a massive plantation drive of over 242 crore saplings in the last 9 years, is continuing this legacy today on World Environment Day with the launch of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' program. I call upon all these school students to successfully advance this campaign... On the occasion of 'Van Mahotsav', the UP government urges every resident of the state to plant at least one tree in their mother's name and participate in this major initiative. To support this, the Forest Department has prepared over 50 crore saplings; today, we are moving forward with a target of planting 5 crore trees," CM Yogi added. (ANI)