Jairam Ramesh slammed the Great Nicobar project, alleging it will be part of the "Modani empire." He cited ecological concerns, questioned its strategic value, and suggested expanding INS Baaz would better serve India's military capabilities.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday renewed his criticism of the Great Nicobar Island mega infrastructure project, alleging that it is being pushed despite serious ecological concerns and questioning its strategic justification.

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Reacting to a post on X that cited a news report referring to a 2024 observation by a Finance Ministry body that the proposed Great Nicobar port lacked "strategic objectives" before being later designated as a strategic project by the Defence Ministry, Jairam Ramesh said "indeed" and alleged that the project would soon become part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani empire.

"Indeed. And pretty soon the Great Nicobar port will be part of the Modani empire. It really does not add to our military infrastructure. Expansion of INS Baaz on Campbell Bay would add to strategic capabilities," the post read. Indeed. And pretty soon the Great Nicobar port will be part of the Modani empire. It really does not add to our military infrastructure. Expansion of INS Baaz on Campbell Bay would add to strategic capabilities https://t.co/l2ISTwpYlk — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 5, 2026 His remarks come amid his continued opposition to the Great Nicobar Island Project, which he has repeatedly described as environmentally damaging and procedurally flawed.

Ecological Concerns and Flawed Assessments

In earlier statements and correspondence with the Environment Ministry, Ramesh has warned that "ecological havoc is assured" if the project proceeds in its current form. He has also questioned the adequacy of environmental assessments conducted for the project.

"For the past two years, the present Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change and I have been having a running exchange of communications on the Great Nicobar Island Project. While ecological havoc is assured, it is somewhat reassuring that democratic windows of engagement--howsoever ritualistic--still exist and provide some hope," he had said in a detailed letter to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Ramesh has alleged that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project relied on limited data, describing it as a "rapid reconnaissance study" based on a single seasonal cycle rather than multi-seasonal observations. He has argued that reliance on secondary data is insufficient for a project of this scale in a fragile island ecosystem.

Transparency and Unanswered Questions

He has also cited observations by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), claiming that earlier proceedings flagged "unanswered deficiencies" in the clearance process. Additionally, he referred to ISRO's Space Applications Centre report indicating erosion-prone stretches along Galathea Bay.

Ramesh has further demanded the public release of a High-Powered Committee report submitted in a sealed cover to the NGT, questioning the transparency of the review process.

Commercial Enterprise vs Strategic Necessity

Raising concerns over shifting justifications for the project, the Congress leader said the narrative has moved from environmental clearance to strategic necessity. He argued that India's defence requirements in the region could be met by strengthening existing infrastructure, such as INS Baaz, Indian naval air station in Campbell Bay.

"The Great Nicobar Island Project as presently conceived is overwhelmingly a commercial enterprise," the Congress leader said warning that "many habitats and species will get destroyed even before we are able to inventory them."

According to the government, however, the project aims to develop a major transshipment hub leveraging the island's proximity to key global shipping routes, along with a greenfield international airport, power plant, and township, while also serving strategic and defence interests.