A viral video shows a road rage incident on the Dehradun-Haridwar road, where a taxi driver is seen attacking a Hyundai i20 with fists and a metal rod. Recorded by bikers, the clips have crossed 15 million views and sparked outrage and debate.

A shocking road rage incident from Uttarakhand has gone viral after videos showed a taxi driver allegedly attacking another car on the busy Dehradun-Haridwar road. The videos, shared in three parts on Instagram, have crossed 15 million views, with thousands of people reacting, questioning what happened, and demanding a 'part 4'.

The incident appears to involve a yellow-plate taxi and a Hyundai i20, both reportedly carrying Uttarakhand registration numbers. The videos were reportedly recorded by two men riding a motorcycle behind the cars. In the footage, the bikers can be heard commenting on the situation as it unfolds in real time.

They say the two cars are travelling from Dehradun towards Haridwar. The taxi driver is seen repeatedly chasing the i20. The bikers say it looks like the taxi driver is angry and wants to confront the i20 driver.

At a traffic signal, the taxi driver stops his car, gets out, and walks towards the i20. He first hits the car with his fists. Moments later, he opens the back of his taxi, takes out what looks like an iron rod or metal stick, and strikes the i20 from behind.

The impact appears to damage the car’s rear light and glass, which can be seen broken in the video.

Claim made by the video recorder

In one of the Instagram stories shared later, the person who recorded the chase added more context. He claimed that the i20 driver had first hit the taxi earlier on the road.

According to the recorder, after that initial hit, the taxi driver tried to stop the i20 to 'have a word' with him. However, the i20 driver allegedly did not stop and kept driving.

The recorder also claimed that the i20 driver may have been drunk, though this has not been confirmed by police or any official source.

Because the i20 did not stop, the taxi driver allegedly waited until both vehicles halted at a traffic signal, where the confrontation turned violent.

Social media reactions and public curiosity

The videos have spread rapidly across Instagram reels and stories. Most viewers are asking one main question: “What is the matter?”

Many comments describe the i20 driver as calm or a “chill guy”, while others criticise the taxi driver’s actions and call them dangerous and criminal.

At the same time, a large number of users are demanding a fourth video, hoping to see what happened next or whether the police got involved.

So far, there has been no official police statement linked directly to the viral posts, and it is unclear whether a complaint has been filed.

Why the video has struck a nerve

The incident has renewed concerns about road rage, reckless driving, and how quickly arguments can turn violent on Indian roads.

Experts often warn that chasing another vehicle or stepping out with a weapon puts lives at serious risk, not only of the drivers but also of other road users. Until authorities confirm the facts, the claims made in the video remain allegations, but the visuals have already sparked fear, anger, and debate online.

The viral nature of the video may push authorities to look into the incident if a formal complaint is made.

For now, the footage stands as another reminder of how road anger can turn into violence within seconds, especially when cameras are rolling and social media is watching.