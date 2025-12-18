Four people were killed by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. One man died while trying to take a selfie with the animals. A herd of elephants later entered a residential area, causing panic and trampling two women to death.

Fear spread across parts of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district after a large herd of wild elephants went on a rampage, killing four people within a span of a few hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. The incidents took place in the Ghatto OP area, around 40 km from Ranchi, leaving villagers shaken and anxious.

Locals said the herd, estimated to comprise around 42 elephants, moved through roads and residential pockets, forcing people indoors and disrupting traffic.

(Disclaimer: The following content includes distressing details of a fatal incident. Sensitive viewers are advised to exercise caution.)

Selfie Obsession Turns Deadly

The first tragedy unfolded around 4 pm on Tuesday near the Ara Number Four Feeder Breaker in West Bokaro. According to eyewitnesses, residents from nearby areas had gathered to watch the elephants resting by the roadside.

In a bid to click selfies and take photographs, some people reportedly ventured too close. Suddenly, one of the elephants charged and attacked 33-year-old Amit Rajwar, killing him on the spot.

Witnesses said the animal repeatedly slammed Rajwar to the ground with its trunk, leaving no chance for escape.

Chaos on the Highway

The incident sparked panic in the area, leading to the blockage of the Ramgarh–Kedla main road. Drivers of heavy vehicles abandoned their trucks and ran for safety as the elephants moved unpredictably.

Family members said Amit Rajwar, who worked at Sarubera Colliery, had returned home to Ichakadih after work. On hearing about the elephant herd nearby, he went to the feeder breaker area to see them, a decision that proved fatal.

Night Horror in Residential Area

Later that night, the elephants entered a residential area along Ara Kata Road Number 4. Residents recalled hearing loud trumpet sounds and rushing out of their homes in fear.

As people tried to flee in the darkness, two women, Parvati Devi (40) and Savitri Devi (45), were trampled to death during the chaos.

Fourth Death Deepens Fear

Another man, Amul Mahto (35), was also killed in a separate incident linked to the movement of the elephant herd, taking the death toll to four.