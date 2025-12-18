A massive fire broke out in an illegal footwear godown in Ajmer's Kishangarh. Officials said it was a criminal violation as it lacked an NOC. Other fires were reported at a chemical factory in Surat and an LIC office in Madurai, where one person died.

A major fire broke out last night in a three-storey footwear godown located in Bhat Mohalla, Kishangarh, Ajmer. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after several hours of operation.

Fire Incharge Ram Prasad Chaudhary said, "Prima facie, the cause of the fire seems to be a short-circuit. It spread to the rest of the building from one floor. Now, the fire has been brought under control. SDM is monitoring this and collecting timely updates. About 13 fire vehicles were deployed. Fire is completely under control." Chaudhary added that the godown was illegally located in a narrow lane within a residential area, had no fire clearance (NOC), and lacked proper fire safety equipment, describing the situation as a criminal violation. "I appeal to all businessmen not to open such large godowns in residential areas and to have all fire equipment in place. A case will be registered against them," he said. Further details are awaited.

Another Fire in Gujarat Chemical Factory

In a similar incident, a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Makhinga village of Palsana in Surat, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to control the fire were underway, a fire officer said.

Fire Officer Rishi Soni told reporters, "A call was received this morning about a fire in a chemical factory. The fire tenders were immediately deployed on the spot. The efforts to douse the fire are underway. The cause of the fire is unknown."

One Dead in Madurai LIC Office Fire

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, a fire broke out in an LIC Office in the Periyar area of Madurai. The fire tender and ambulance have been reported to be at the scene. One woman died during the incident, according to the Madurai City Police.

An eyewitness, Manikandan, said, "I came to withdraw cash from the ATM at exactly 8.45 pm. At that time, I learned that a fire had broken out on the upper floor, so I immediately went upstairs. I broke the glass door, and then a person came out with burn injuries. I informed the police and called an ambulance regarding the fire. After the injured person came downstairs, he told me there was a woman upstairs, but it was too late. If he had told me a little earlier, she could have been saved."