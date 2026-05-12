A Noida pizza shop owner, Mujammil, was arrested after a viral CCTV video appeared to show him spitting on pizza dough. While the accused claimed he was only blowing off excess flour, police are investigating the incident which has sparked public outrage over food hygiene.

A shocking CCTV footage purportedly revealed a pizza shop owner in Noida spitting on pizza dough while processing food orders, leading to his arrest by the police. The accused, Mujammil, is in charge of the Sector-24 police station in Noida and runs a restaurant called Pizza Hunt in Chaura village in Sector-22. The event was made public after a video that was purportedly taken by CCTV started to circulate online and quickly acquired popularity among users.

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Hindu Raksha Dal members said they were informed of the incident and then used the CCTV footage to confirm the purported crime. Members approached the accused after reportedly witnessing him repeating the behaviour, according to Sonu Sharma, head of the organization's Khoda unit. The accused was turned over to the local police after the altercation. Reports, however, also indicated that several members had reportedly attacked him prior to police involvement.

After the video became viral, police verified that the accused was arrested and questioned. Preventive measures have been taken, according to authorities, and an inquiry is presently in progress.

Mujammil allegedly denied purposefully spitting on the dish when being questioned. He said to the police that when making the pizza foundation, he was just blowing air on the dough to get rid of extra flour. The circumstances surrounding the video and its veracity are being investigated further, according to officials.

According to a police officer, forensic investigation of the video may also be done to confirm when it was filmed and to ascertain whether it has been altered. According to reports, materials from the store have been confiscated, and as part of the ongoing investigation, other staff members are being questioned.

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Netizens React

Many social media users expressed worry about the hygienic procedures at restaurants and food delivery services in response to the viral video, which was reportedly one minute and twenty-two seconds long.

“That’s wild who would’ve thought pizza prep could get that dramatic? Hope they sort it out quickly," said one user.

“The honest answer is that even in a world where ai takes over most tasks, someone will still be held accountable for what gets spit onto the pizza," commented another.

“At the same time, it also highlights the importance of strict supervision, CCTV monitoring, and swift action by authorities to ensure food safety and maintain public confidence in such outlets across India," another user said.

“Why they spit on food? Many videos emerged in last couple years of this kind of dirty thing," a third user wrote.

“People show trust when they order something online but if the food is prepared like this this is really disgusting and glad that strict action has been taken. Shameful action," read another comment.