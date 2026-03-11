PM Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 10,800 crore in Ernakulum, Kerala, including a Polypropylene Unit at Kochi Refinery. He stated that expanding the petroleum sector is essential for making India self-reliant and for the 'Make in India' initiative.

Petroleum Sector Key for Self-Reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called the expansion of the petroleum sector essential for making a self-reliant India. PM Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 10,800 crore, including the Polypropylene Unit at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The investment in this project is worth over Rs 5,500 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering in Ernakulum, PM Modi said, "Expanding the petroleum sector is very essential for making India self-reliant and for Make in India. Today, the same goal is behind the polypropylene unit at Kochi Refinery. Every year, it will produce around four lakh tons of polypropylene."

Push for Green and Clean Energy

Noting that India is making swift progress in the artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor sectors, he called for the use of more green and clean energy. He said, "In the coming times, this plant will support numerous factories such as packaging, textile, automobile, medical devices, and more. India is rapidly becoming a major hub for manufacturing. The country is also making swift progress in the AI and semiconductor sectors. Such endeavours require a lot of energy. Therefore, there is a growing need for more and more green and clean energy."

As the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the 50 MW Floating Solar Project at West Kallada, Kollam district, he added, "India has already become one of the top countries in the world in terms of solar power. In the field of solar power, India has become one of the top countries in the world. Our effort is that Keralam should also move ahead in solar power. With this objective, the foundation stone has been laid for a 50 MW floating solar project at West Kallada."

Boosting Rail Connectivity in Kerala

Earlier today, among the Rs 10,800 crore worth projects, PM Modi also dedicated to the nation the Shoranur-Nilambur Road Railway Line Electrification Project. The electrification of this important rail section will enable faster, more efficient and sustainable train operations by eliminating the need for locomotive changes at Shoranur.

The Prime Minister flagged off a new train service between Palakkad and Pollachi, strengthening rail connectivity between Keralam and Tamil Nadu. The service will benefit daily commuters, pilgrims, traders and tourists travelling between the two states. (ANI)