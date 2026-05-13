An American influencer's viral Instagram video shows his genuine and curious reaction to trying South Indian food for the first time. The clip, which has millions of views, features his amusing confusion over dishes like dosa. Viewers praised his honest and relatable response, which differed from typical exaggerated food content.

An American influencer’s hilarious yet wholesome reaction to South Indian food has taken social media by storm, with viewers praising his honesty, curiosity and willingness to explore unfamiliar dishes. The viral video, which has already clocked millions of views on Instagram, shows the influencer trying to make sense of popular South Indian delicacies while asking a series of amusing questions.

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In the clip shared online, the influencer appears both fascinated and confused as he encounters dishes like dosa and other traditional South Indian items for the first time. At one point, he candidly asks, “What is this?”, while trying to understand the flavours, textures and combinations served on the plate. His genuine reactions and visible excitement quickly struck a chord with viewers online.

Unlike exaggerated food challenge videos, internet users said the influencer’s response felt natural and relatable. Many social media users appreciated how he openly admitted his confusion instead of pretending to understand every dish immediately. Several Indians also joined the comments section to explain regional dishes and food traditions to international audiences.

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The viral moment once again highlighted the growing global fascination with Indian cuisine, especially regional South Indian food, which continues to gain popularity among foreign travellers, vloggers and influencers. Dishes like dosa, appam, idli and sambhar have increasingly become cultural conversation starters online.

Many users called the influencer’s reaction “adorable” and “refreshingly honest.” Others said they enjoyed seeing someone experience the complexity of South Indian meals for the first time. Some viewers even joked that understanding South Indian food combinations is “a journey in itself.”

The video has also reignited discussions around how Indian regional cuisines are finally receiving wider international recognition beyond butter chicken and naan. Social media users pointed out that such videos help showcase the incredible diversity of Indian food culture to global audiences.

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